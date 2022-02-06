Portsmouth police investigate woman's shooting

Medics found the woman hurt, and took her to a hospital. Investigators think she will live.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police officers are trying to figure out who shot a woman on Seventh Street in Portsmouth.

Thursday morning, the department tweeted about the shooting, saying it had happened in the 600 block of that road. That's between Portsmouth General District Court and Jefferson Park.

Officials didn't say what time it happened.

Medics found the woman hurt, and took her to a hospital. Investigators think she will live.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. You can also leave an anonymous tip online with the P3Tips app.