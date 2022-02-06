Towne Pointe Road shut down in Portsmouth after two men shot

The incident happened near the 3800 block of Towne Pointe Road. One of the men had life-threatening injuries, while the other is expected to live.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men were shot in Portsmouth near the Suffolk city line on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened near the 3800 block of Towne Point Road. One of the men had life-threatening injuries, while the other is expected to live, the Portsmouth Police Department said.

Towne Point Road is closed from the Suffolk city line to Twin Pines Road until further notice. In the meantime, officials are asking the community to find a different route to travel.