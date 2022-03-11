Cory Bigsby's trial postponed with no date set yet

Bigsby's trial was originally set for Nov. 7, 9, and 10, but it was continued on a defense motion.

HAMPTON, Va. — The trial of Cory Bigsby, a man accused of felony child neglect, won't start on Monday as planned, a clerk with the Hampton Circuit Court confirmed to 13News Now.

Bigsby's trial was originally set for Nov. 7, 9, and 10, but it was continued after the defense team requested that. It's not clear why they wanted to push back his trial.

Attorneys plan to meet with Judge James Hawks on Monday to reschedule.

The Hampton man originally faced seven charges of child neglect, but in July, a grand jury found enough evidence for over 30 charges, including child neglect and endangerment.

The charges stem from when Bigsby reported his son, Codi, missing on Jan. 31 of this year. Since then, police and volunteer organizations have been looking for the 4-year-old, but they haven't been able to find him.

When police officers took him to the station that day, he allegedly told them he left his young children at home alone, sometimes. That's what his initial charges stem from.

Since the beginning of the case, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said investigators don't think Codi wandered off, and they don't think he was abducted.

Bigsby was arrested on Feb. 3 after spending several days at the police division's headquarters.