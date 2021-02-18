Court docs: Williamsburg man arrested after seen at US Capitol riot assaulting officers

A criminal complaint states Jonathan Mellis was seen on body camera footage hitting officers protecting the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON — A man from Williamsburg accused of assaulting police officers at the deadly U.S. Capitol riot has been arrested and federally charged.

A criminal complaint from an FBI agent alleges that Jonathan Gennaro Mellis not only entered the Capitol during the siege, but that he attacked officers protecting the building.

This comes after federal law enforcement found and obtained images off of his personal Facebook page where he's pictured on the grounds and inside the building on Jan. 6 wearing a large cowboy hat and a black quilted jacket.

The complaint also says two people who personally knew Mellis came forward to tell authorities that the screenshots they submitted were from Mellis's personal page under the name "Jon Gennaro."

When law enforcement visited the page, they saw the photos and captions for them that read "Storming the Castle. The world heard the US!!! Finally not ignored" and "We are fighting for election integrity. They heard us."

The court documents also reveal that body camera footage from the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department showed Mellis using sticks and other objects as weapons to assault the officers.

The footage showed Mellis repeatedly hitting and making stabbing movements toward the officers. He was also seen trying to strike officers in the neck between their helmets and body armor.

Mellis faces the following charges:

Forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere Officers with aiding and abetting

Civil disorder

Restricted building or grounds

Violent entry or disorderly conduct, obstruct or impede passage, and engage in physical violence on Capitol grounds

Obstruction of Justice/Congress

Mellis's arrest in connection to the riot is one of several around the Hampton Roads area. Mellis has a virtual hearing scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.