Police investigate deadly shooting on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night.
According to the police department, shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after someone walked in with a gunshot wound.
The police department said a man was "reported with a fatal gunshot wound."
Police were able to locate the crime scene near Victory Boulevard and Freedom Avenue, which is close to the Portsmouth campus of Tidewater Community College.
No further information was provided.