Police investigate deadly shooting on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night.

According to the police department, shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after someone walked in with a gunshot wound.

The police department said a man was "reported with a fatal gunshot wound."

Police were able to locate the crime scene near Victory Boulevard and Freedom Avenue, which is close to the Portsmouth campus of Tidewater Community College.