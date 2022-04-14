Student pepper-sprayed, woman arrested after fight at Kecoughtan High, Hampton police say

Several students and a woman are facing charges after a fight broke out at Kecoughtan High School in Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said several students and an adult woman are facing charges after a fight broke out at a high school Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at Kecoughtan High School, which is located on Woodland Road close to the Buckroe Beach area of Hampton.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the school resource officer assigned to the school notified dispatchers of a fight involving several students at the school.

According to the police division, the school was under a modified lockdown while the situation was being handled, and additional officers came to assist.

While the incident was happening, the school resource officers pepper-sprayed one of the students allegedly involved in the fight. The student was treated by medics and released with charges pending.

Several other students were detained and released to parents with charges pending. Sequita Vinston, a 31-year-old Hampton woman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.