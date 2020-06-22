Five people shot in violent night in Virginia Beach

Detectives are now searching for clues as city leaders say something needs to change.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was a violent Father's Day night across Virginia Beach. Police said five men were shot in five hours in three different locations. Two of them died.

“It’s reasonable to expect that people are concerned and I am concerned,” explained council member Michael Berlucchi.

Ann Sullivan said she lives close to where someone shot and killed a man on Pacific Avenue around 12:30 Monday morning. It happened a block away from Neptune Park.

“I sat up out of a solid sleep and heard what I thought was a gunshot,” Sullivan explained. “I was scared and alarmed that it could be so close to where I am staying. Just so close to home makes it scary.”

Before the murder at the Oceanfront, investigators spent hours looking into two double shootings in other areas of the city.

The first double shooting happened on Pleasant Valley Road around 8 p.m. Investigators said they found one man dead and medics took a second man to the hospital.

The second double shooting happened less an hour later. Police responded to Twin Canal Village, where they found two men with non-life-threatening injuries.

Berlucchi said, “It appears there is an increase in crime, but I would like to see the numbers from the police department in order to confirm that.”

I reached out to Virginia Beach Police Monday morning to get year-to-year statistics. A spokeswoman said they are still waiting on crime statistics.

Berlucchi said he plans to meet with other members of leadership to come up with ways to stop the violence. He said it starts with hiring more police officers.

"There is a bunch of unfilled positions and it’s been that way for years and it’s time for us to step up to the challenge and get those positions filled," Berlucchi explained.