Suffolk shooting on Forest Oak Lane leaves man dead

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man died after a shooting in Suffolk Thursday.
At around 7:45 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received several calls of shots fired in the 100 block of Forest Oak Lane.
At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Suffolk Police Dept.
Details are limited at this time. Police haven't released the victim's name or what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Dept. website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link.