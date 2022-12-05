Suffolk shooting on Forest Oak Lane leaves man dead

A man was found with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Forest Oak Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man died after a shooting in Suffolk Thursday.

At around 7:45 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received several calls of shots fired in the 100 block of Forest Oak Lane.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Suffolk Police Dept.

Details are limited at this time. Police haven't released the victim's name or what led up to the shooting.

SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approx 7:45pm tonight, May 12, 2022 in the 100 block of Forest Oak Lane. An adult male was pronounced deceased on scene.



The investigation remains ongoing. If you have information, submit a tip at https://t.co/w8qFLBcRx2 pic.twitter.com/nUWlLRSiOh — Suffolk Police Dept (@SuffolkVaPD) May 13, 2022