Franklin shooting leaves man dead, suspect in custody

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Joseph Foster Jr. of Franklin. His next of kin have been notified by police.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin police say they have a suspect in custody after a man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., Franklin 911 got a call about a suspicious person knocking on a door at 1698 Dorchester Street.

While checking the area, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the "K" building.

Franklin Fire and Rescue came to the scene and transported the man to Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital where the man succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, police learned that the initial shooting incident occurred in the area of the "A" building.

Franklin police were able to find the suspect description and then responded to 100 Morton Street where they took the suspect into custody without incident.