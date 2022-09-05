'After I gave her a hug, the shooting happened' | Friends, family grieving loss of NSU student killed in shooting

An NSU student said she was at a party with her friend, 19-year-old Angie McKnight, when a gunman shot seven people. McKnight died at the hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — A college house party ended in violence over the weekend, leaving two people dead and five others injured in Norfolk. The person responsible is still on the run.

Norfolk State University student Jada Wright was at the party on Killam Avenue with her friend, Angie McKnight. The home isn't far from Old Dominion University.

“I was actually there at the party, inside with her actually," Wright said. "Moments after I gave her a hug, that’s when the shooting happened.”

Neighbors described a chaotic night with people running and screaming.

A man who lives across the street heard several shots. He was inside his living room with his family when the shooting happened.

“I heard a barrage of just knocking - bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam for like 15 minutes," he said. “I heard a lot of screaming. People were running, scrambling. I couldn’t really see because I was on the ground trying to cover my son.”

The gunman shot four women and three men: 25-year-old Zabre Miller and 19-year-old Angie McKnight died at the hospital.

Bullets also hit the front porch and nearby cars and homes.

“I didn’t even know. I got back on campus and I realized -- okay hold on, I haven’t heard from Angie," Wright said. "I'm calling. She’s not answering the phone. I’m like, 'Angie, Angie, Angie, Angie, Angie.'”

Norfolk State University leaders confirmed McKnight was a second-year pre-nursing student from New York.

McKnight’s cousin, Roland Whitley, said the entire family is grieving.

“We’re just coping and in disbelief. We’re still shocked," Whitley said. “Last year, we were celebrating her milestone, graduating from high school. Looking forward to the next phase of her life.”

Whitley added: “She always had a bubbly personality. That was the same whenever you would see her post on social media or if you meet her, you were meeting and seeing the exact same person, regardless.”

Norfolk State student Patricia Brown said the campus is shaken by the violence.

“I’m now in my senior year of undergrad. I don’t want to go to parties anymore. I don’t want to go out. I don’t want to be on the scene because there is always that chance that that could be me," Brown said. “Every time I did see her [McKnight], she was smiling. A positive person. She was on the 2X dance team. That was her passion: dancing and just being a bright, bubbly person. Every experience I ever had with her, every encounter, whether it was just in passing, it was always a smile.”

In a statement on social media, Norfolk State’s president said counseling is available to any students who need it.