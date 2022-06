Police said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Granby Street at around 7:15 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting on Granby Street Tuesday evening.

According to a tweet from the department, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Granby Street at around 7:15 p.m.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.