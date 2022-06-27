x
Portsmouth police: Woman hurt in shooting on Lasalle Ave.

She was taken to the hospital, and she's expected to be okay.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening. 

According to a tweet, it happened on the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue. When police got to the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. 

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. 

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.

