Two killed minutes apart in separate Hampton shootings

The shootings happened within two miles of each other and at almost the same time. Police are working to determine if they are related to one another.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are working to determine if two deadly shootings that happened minutes apart are connected.

The Hampton Police Division said they were first called to Nickerson Boulevard and Bridgeport Cove shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. A man was found dead in the roadway.

Moments later, police got a call about another shooting on Silver Isles Boulevard, less than two miles away from the first shooting. Authorities found another man suffering from gunshot wounds in the driveway of a home. Medics also pronounced him dead at the scene.

The names and ages of both victims have not been released at this time.