Hampton man wanted in connection to woman's stabbing

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for a man connected to a brutal stabbing that happened more than a week ago.

HPD is looking for 41-year-old Christopher Seymour, of Hampton, for one count of maiming and one count of domestic assault and battery.

On May 1, a woman was stabbed seven times by the side of North King Street. The victim, who did not want to be identified, suffered seven stab wounds to the face, a brain injury, and severe damage to her eye socket, nose, and jaw.