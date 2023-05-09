Hampton man wanted in connection to woman's stabbing

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for a man connected to a brutal stabbing that happened more than a week ago.
HPD is looking for 41-year-old Christopher Seymour, of Hampton, for one count of maiming and one count of domestic assault and battery.
On May 1, a woman was stabbed seven times by the side of North King Street. The victim, who did not want to be identified, suffered seven stab wounds to the face, a brain injury, and severe damage to her eye socket, nose, and jaw.
Anyone with information on Seymour's whereabouts is asked to call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.