Hampton Police investigating fatal shooting on Highland Ave

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Hampton Saturday morning.

A tweet from the Hampton Police Division says officers were called to the 400 block of Highland Ave. a few minutes before noon. That's just a few blocks from Armstrong Park.

Responders found an adult man, whose name wasn't shared, with serious injuries.

Police had him taken to a hospital, but he died before doctors could treat him.

The police division hasn't shared any suspect information for this crime so far.

If you know anything that could help detectives, please call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.