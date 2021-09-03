One killed, one hurt in Princess Anne Road shooting, Norfolk Police say

A man died after being shot Thursday evening. A woman also showed up at hospital with gunshot wounds. Police think both incidents are related.

A man was killed and a woman was hurt in a shooting on Princess Anne Road Thursday evening, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

In a Friday morning press release, the police department said officers were called to the 2300 block of East Princess Anne Road around 7:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later identified as 28-year-old Shakee Davis. Davis was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

A little bit later, police were told that a woman who had been shot arrived at a hospital. According to police, her injuries aren't life-threatening.

After detectives spoke with the woman, they think both incidents are related.

An investigation of the shooting is underway. The police department wants anyone with information to reach out to the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips app.