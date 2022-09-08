Indian River High student assaulted by several people off-campus, police investigating

During the assault, one of the suspects had a gun that was discharged. However, no one was shot.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after an Indian River High School student was assaulted by several people off campus Wednesday afternoon.

The assault happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, according to a spokesperson from the Chesapeake Police Department.

During the assault, one of the suspects had a gun that was discharged. However, no one was shot.

First responders treated the student where the assault happened. Their name has not been released due to being underage.

At this time, police said two of the suspects have been identified, but the investigation is ongoing and their names aren't yet available.

Police confirmed at least one of the suspects was an adult.

It is not yet known what caused the altercation.

Indian River High School Principal Naomi Dunbar shared the following message with students and families on Thursday morning:



"Yesterday evening, there was an off campus neighborhood disturbance that involved one of our students. The Chesapeake Police Department responded and are investigating the situation along with our school resource officer.