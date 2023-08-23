Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies, 2nd death at facility this week

The death of Fred Smith Jr., 28, marks the second one at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center this week.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died Wednesday morning, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said.

The cause of death of Fred Smith Jr., 28, was suicide, according to the sheriff's office, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk will determine the official cause and manner of death. Foul play isn't suspected.

The investigation began when a deputy sheriff found Smith unresponsive in his cell while doing a routine security check shortly before 12:25 a.m.

The sheriff's office said the deputy started rescue efforts, including calling for assistance and providing first aid.

Smith was pronounced dead at 1 a.m., despite getting medical attention from the deputy, jail medical staff, the Virginia Beach Fire Department and Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services.

Smith was booked into the Virginia Beach Correctional Center on April 28 on a felony charge of assault on a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charge of attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

A magistrate denied his bond and he got a full medical and mental health screening by jail medical staff, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Smith was last checked by a deputy during a routine security check at 12:05 a.m.

The Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office are investigating Smith's death, which was also reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Smith's death marks the second one at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center this week. An inmate died Monday morning following a "medical emergency."