Judge downgrades charges for man accused of killing toddler in Portsmouth

The judge downgraded Al McNeil's second-degree murder charge to involuntary manslaughter.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge downgraded the charges for a man accused of shooting and killing a 2-year-old boy last August.

Detectives who testified in a court hearing on Tuesday said Al McNeil told them on the night of the August 10, 2022 shooting, his gun had fallen out of his pocket as he stood up from a chair in the kitchen and discharged, hitting 2-year-old Maize Moon.

Maize died just a few days shy of his third birthday.

Following the testimony, McNeil's second-degree murder charge was downgraded to involuntary manslaughter, with the judge saying she did not see any malicious intent. A charge of "use of a firearm in the commission of a felony" was also dismissed.