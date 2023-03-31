Cory Bigsby ordered to be sent to Eastern State Hospital for restoration services

The order came during a Friday morning hearing to discuss a mental examination of Bigsby ahead of trial.

HAMPTON, Va. — A judge has ordered Cory Bigsby, the father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, be sent to a psychiatric hospital in Williamsburg for further mental health evaluation.

In a Friday morning hearing, Judge James Hawks read a report on Bisby's mental status completed by Dr. Weare Zwemer, who had concerns about Bigsby standing trial. He said Bigsby is incapable of assisting in his own defense.

Hawks ruled Bigsby will be sent to Eastern State Hospital for restoration services and will appear back in court on June 14 for a status check on his mental health. The judge said he will also hear the Bigsby defense team's motion to dismiss the charges against Bigsby at that hearing.

Bigsby faces 30 charges, including 28 felonies and two misdemeanors. He's been behind bars since Feb. 3, 2022, and his bond has been denied six times as he awaits a trial.

None of the charges are directly connected to the disappearance of Codi, who was reported missing to the Hampton Police Division on Jan. 31, 2022. But when police brought Bigsby in for questioning about his son, he allegedly told investigators he sometimes left his young children home alone. That led to child neglect charges.