Motion to dismiss filed in Cory Bigsby case

None of the charges are directly connected to 4-year-old Codi Bigsby's disappearance in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — There's a new effort to dismiss charges against Cory Bigsby in Hampton.

He's the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Bigsby first reported Codi missing to the Hampton Police Division on Jan. 31, 2022.

When police brought Bigsby in for questioning about his son, he allegedly told them he sometimes left his young children home alone. That led to child neglect charges.

Bigsby faces 30 charges, which include 28 felonies and two misdemeanors. He's been behind bars since Feb. 3, 2022, and his bond has been denied six times as he awaits a trial. None of the charges are directly connected to Codi's disappearance.

Bigsby's lawyer has filed a motion to get those charges thrown out. His lawyer also wants Bigsby's mental health evaluations sealed.

A judge is set to review those evaluations during a hearing on Friday.