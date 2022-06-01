Norfolk police officer arrested, placed on leave for making threats

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave for making threats Wednesday evening.
The officer, 22-year-old Justine Headen, was assigned to the Field Operation Bureau and had been with the department since 2021.
According to the Norfolk Police Dept., on Wednesday, a woman advised detectives that she received threats from Headen via text message. After further investigation, Headen was arrested and charged with a felony count of making threats in writing.
"He has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the criminal trial and administrative investigation," NPD said in a press release.
Headen was released on a $1,000 bond.