Norfolk police officer arrested, placed on leave for making threats

A woman accused a Norfolk police officer of making threats. After investigation, the 22-year-old officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave for making threats Wednesday evening.

The officer, 22-year-old Justine Headen, was assigned to the Field Operation Bureau and had been with the department since 2021.

According to the Norfolk Police Dept., on Wednesday, a woman advised detectives that she received threats from Headen via text message. After further investigation, Headen was arrested and charged with a felony count of making threats in writing.

"He has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the criminal trial and administrative investigation," NPD said in a press release.