Juvenile shot and severely injured in Hampton early Sunday morning, according to Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are trying tom determine the circumstances that led up to a juvenile being severely injured in a shooting incident early Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson, this happened at around 3:30 a.m. Officers were dispatched to Rip Rap Road, about a block from N. King Street to investigate a report of someone having been shot.

When officers arrived at that location, they found a juvenile who was injured with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for what the spokesperson described as "life threatening injuries."

Neither the age nor the gender of the victim was provided by police. They also didn't provide any information about a possible suspect, nor the circumstances which may have led to the victim being shot.