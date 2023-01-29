Police: Man shot in possible road rage incident in Hampton

The victim - a 32-year-old man - was a passenger in a car when he was shot.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are trying to learn who shot a man early Sunday morning in what they describe as a possible road rage incident.

According to a spokesperson, Hampton Police were contacted just after 2 a.m. when a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound characterized as "non-life threatening."

The 32-year-old man told police he was a passenger in a vehicle located at the intersection of Nickerson Blvd. and Glascow Way when he was struck by gunfire from another vehicle.

The spokesperson didn't provide any detail about why theuy believed the shooting may have been the result of road rage, nor did he provide any description of a possible suspect or the vehicle the shooter was believed to have been in.