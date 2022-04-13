Man seriously injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Hampton Wednesday night.
The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 3700 block of Kecoughtan Road.
That's where officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to Hampton police, the initial investigation showed the victim was in front of an apartment when he was struck by gunfire.
Details are limited at this time. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.