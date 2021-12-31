Hampton police investigate King Street shooting that left man seriously injured

Investigators think the victim was shot during an altercation in the parking lot of a business.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said a man was seriously injured after being shot on King Street late Thursday night.

The police division said it got a report of a shooting at a 7-Eleven on North King Street shortly after 11:45 p.m.

When police officers arrived, they found a man that was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators think the victim was shot during an altercation in the parking lot of a business. They don't have any information about a suspect yet.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com. Those who call the crime line can stay anonymous and don't appear in court.