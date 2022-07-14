Man shot, killed near Chesapeake apartments on Lucy Lane

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Chesapeake Wednesday night.
According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., gunshots were heard at apartments on Lucy Lane just before 10:30 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said that shortly after the shooting, an individual arrived at an emergency room with a gunshot wound. It's unknown if the two incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.