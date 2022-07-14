Man shot, killed near Chesapeake apartments on Lucy Lane

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Chesapeake Wednesday night.

According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., gunshots were heard at apartments on Lucy Lane just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said that shortly after the shooting, an individual arrived at an emergency room with a gunshot wound. It's unknown if the two incidents are related.