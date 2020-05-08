Man, woman seriously hurt in shooting on High Street in Portsmouth

Officers found a man and woman with serious injuries to the upper part of their bodies on High Street near Virginia Avenue.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police were investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon, near the intersection of High Street and Virginia Avenue.

Police received the call of a gunshot wound after 12 p.m. in the 2600 block of High Street.

Officers found a man and woman both suffering from serious injuries to their upper bodies.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Police did not say if there were suspects in the case.

This is a developing investigation, and will be updated when more details are available.