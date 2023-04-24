Man charged after exchanging gunfire with Hampton police officers, officials say

Tyron Parks, 31, was arrested in connection to the shooting that left a Hampton police officer with non-life-threatening injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man who exchanged gunfire with Hampton police officers over the weekend was arrested on several charges, the city's police division said Monday.

Tyron Parks, 31, was charged with one count each of maiming of a law enforcement officer, attempted maiming of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, and reckless handling of a firearm.

According to the Hampton Police Division, the investigation began shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday when dispatchers got a call reporting a single-vehicle crash on Woodland Road about halfway between Andrews Boulevard and East Pembroke Avenue.

When the officers got there, they saw a silver vehicle that had crashed on the side of the road. As they approached the vehicle to help, Parks got out of the vehicle and tried to get away, the police division said.

As more officers approached the area, Parks allegedly began firing at the police officers, and they returned fire. During the exchange of gunfire, Parks was shot, and one officer was injured as well.

Medics took the officer and Parks to a local hospital to be treated. The officer's injuries weren't life-threatening and he has since been released.