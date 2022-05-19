'I am innocent'| Man arrested for deadly MacArthur Center shooting speaks out

In a jailhouse interview in Norfolk, Gary Moore said he is innocent in the killing of 33-year-old Roosevelt McKinney.

NORFOLK, Va. — For several weeks, Norfolk investigators searched for 39-year-old Gary Moore. Then on Wednesday, police announced he was taken into custody without incident in Norfolk.

On Thursday, Moore agreed to do an interview with 13News Now inside the Norfolk City Jail.

He said he turned himself into police on Wednesday.

Norfolk police said Moore allegedly killed 33-year-old Roosevelt McKinney and injured two others when he opened fire inside the MacArthur Center Mall on April 2.

When asked what happened that day, Moore said he didn’t want to answer the question.

“Once you all find out the truth, I want you to work as hard to get me out,” Moore said.

When asked what that truth is, Moore replied, “You will find out that I am innocent."

Moore wouldn't say if he knew McKinney.

Police started searching for Moore a few days after the shooting. Moore wouldn’t disclose where he’s been during those weeks the police searched for him; however, he did say why he decided to turn turned himself in.

“Because they had my picture as wanted, so,” Moore said.

Newly filed court documents call Moore "polite and cooperative" during his arrest.

Moore stopped the interview once asked if he had any message for his family.

“The truth will set me free, no more talking,” Moore said. “I am done.”

Moore faced a judge for the first time on Thursday and said he will get his own lawyer. He is scheduled for a second court date on May 26.

Moore faces a second-degree murder charge, two malicious shooting charges and three charges for use of a gun in the commission of a felony.

Watch Moore's full jailhouse interview below:

McKinney's family released the following statement Thursday:

“It has been difficult trying to deal with the heartbreaking loss of our beloved Roosevelt McKinney. We have been so blessed with the overwhelming support of so many people.

The news that we got on May 18, 2022, in the capture of Gary Latrail Moore was overwhelming. I want to thank the Norfolk Police Precinct, Homicide Unit. They did an amazing job, building a case to find justice for our beloved Roosevelt McKinney. These officers worked extremely long hours on this investigation and should be recognized for their professionalism and dedication in all that they do to serve and protect this community.