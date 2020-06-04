Man blocked from entering Dare County had cocaine, ecstasy, LSD in car

Investigators found cocaine, ecstasy, psilocibin mushrooms, LSD and 13 pounds of marijuana in the car of a California man that was trying to enter the county.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators found cocaine, ecstasy, psilocibin mushrooms, LSD and 13 pounds of marijuana in the car of a California man that was trying to enter the county Saturday.

Dare county has been closed to visitors since March 17 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A release from the Dare County Sheriff's Office said David Warren Raney, 61, was stopped by a deputy and an investigator at the Manns Harbor Check Point - and his car was searched after they smelled marijuana.

In addition to the drugs, law enforcement seized an undisclosed amount of money.

The sheriff's office's Narcotics Division helped arrest Raney, of Willow Creek, California, on two felony charges: trafficking marijuana and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.