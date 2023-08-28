Missing 14-year-old NC girl found, man arrested on kidnapping, sex crime charges in Elizabeth City

Police arrested Jose Callaham at a motel in Elizabeth City, after learning that he traveled to the area with a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man is behind bars in North Carolina, charged with kidnapping and sex crimes.

Police arrested 25-year-old Jose Callaham at a motel in Elizabeth City, after learning Saturday that he traveled to the area with a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing.

Investigators from several agencies helped make the arrest.

The girl is now back with her family in Moore County, North Carolina.