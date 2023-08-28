Missing 14-year-old NC girl found, man arrested on kidnapping, sex crime charges in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man is behind bars in North Carolina, charged with kidnapping and sex crimes.
Police arrested 25-year-old Jose Callaham at a motel in Elizabeth City, after learning Saturday that he traveled to the area with a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing.
Investigators from several agencies helped make the arrest.
The girl is now back with her family in Moore County, North Carolina.
Callaham is in the Albemarle District Jail on charges of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of statutory rape, and four counts of sexual offense of a child. He is currently being held on a $1.75 million secured bond.