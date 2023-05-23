Man charged with selling fentanyl out of Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina arrested a man on 12 felony charges last Friday.
According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Karem Diaz Felton was supplying people with fentanyl in the Elizabeth City/ Pasquotank County area.
Felton was served arrest warrants for the following grand jury indictment charges:
- Two counts of trafficking opioid
- One count of possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl
After authorities searched Felton's home in the 700 block of Glade Road on May 19, he was charged with the following:
- Two counts of trafficking opioid
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Maintaining a dwelling to store a controlled substance
- Maintaining a vehicle to store a controlled substance
- Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Felton was taken to Albemarle District Jail under a $2.4 million secured bond.