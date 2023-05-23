x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged with selling fentanyl out of Elizabeth City

Authorities said Karem Diaz Felton was supplying people with fentanyl in the Elizabeth City/ Pasquotank County area.

More Videos

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina arrested a man on 12 felony charges last Friday.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Karem Diaz Felton was supplying people with fentanyl in the Elizabeth City/ Pasquotank County area.

Felton was served arrest warrants for the following grand jury indictment charges: 

  • Two counts of trafficking opioid 
  • One count of possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl

After authorities searched Felton's home in the 700 block of Glade Road on May 19, he was charged with the following:

  • Two counts of trafficking opioid
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • Maintaining a dwelling to store a controlled substance
  • Maintaining a vehicle to store a controlled substance
  • Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felton was taken to Albemarle District Jail under a $2.4 million secured bond. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out