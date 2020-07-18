Man dies after being shot in Norfolk on Mission Street

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead.
Police were called to a report of a gunshot disturbance in the 1000 block of Mission Street around 3:15 a.m. That's off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.
Officers found 20-year-old Kenneth M. Davis, of Norfolk, suffering from a gunshot wound. Davis was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.