Man dies after being shot in Norfolk on Mission Street

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead.

Police were called to a report of a gunshot disturbance in the 1000 block of Mission Street around 3:15 a.m. That's off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Officers found 20-year-old Kenneth M. Davis, of Norfolk, suffering from a gunshot wound. Davis was taken to the hospital where he later died.