Two people hurt in shooting at Walmart on Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said they were on the scene of a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon at the Walmart located on North Military Highway.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident around 2:50 p.m. Officers said the shooting took the place in the parking lot.

When they got to the store, police found a woman who was hurt. Medics took her to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Officers said her injury wasn't life-threatening.

A man who had been hit by gunfire showed up at Sentara Norfolk General. Police said he also was expected to survive.

They described what happened as an isolated incident. Detectives asked anyone with information about what happened to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People also can submit tips through the P3Tips mobile app.