Man dies after hit-and-run crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed on Thursday night.

According to a news release, the crash happened shortly before 11:20 p.m. in the area of Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the road who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from the extent of his injuries.

Police say he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene. There is no additional information available on a possible suspect car description.