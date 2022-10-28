Man dies after hit-and-run crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed on Thursday night.
According to a news release, the crash happened shortly before 11:20 p.m. in the area of Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the road who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from the extent of his injuries.
Police say he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene. There is no additional information available on a possible suspect car description.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you saw anything or know anything that may help police, call the the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.