Man dies in Virginia Beach shooting on Newtown Road

In a 1:15 a.m. tweet, the police department said the scene was in the 600 block of Newtown Road. That's near the Hollywood Homes/Maple Hall area of the city.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In the early hours of Monday morning, Virginia Beach Police were investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

Police did not share the name of the victim. They also did not initially say if they had a suspect in the case.

This is a developing story. Call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up to share tips with investigators.