Man dies after shooting on J Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News

At least one person has died after a shooting Tuesday morning in Newport News.

According to dispatch, officers got the call to respond to the J Clyde Morris Boulevard at 6:45 a.m. Officers roped off a gas station at the intersection of Forrest Drive for a few hours following the shooting.

A spokeswoman for the Newport News Police Department confirmed that a man was found who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital but didn't survive.

His name hasn't been released at this time. Police Chief Steve Drew says the man appears to be in his 20s. This is an ongoing investigation.

This comes less than 12 hours after two other shootings that left five people injured in the city, with two of those victims in critical condition.

“I was a little frustrated about the incidents that happened last night," Chief Drew said. "My heart goes out to the families of those injured last night and my heart goes out to the family of this young man.”

Newport News police said two shootings happened Monday night. The first was on 25th Street and Wickham Avenue before 10:30 p.m. Officers found two boys shot there. Authorities say one of them has life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue. Cars hit with bullets remain on the street after police say someone shot a woman and two men just before midnight. One man has serious injuries.

“I don’t know what people are going through but we need healing,” said resident Michael Brewer.

Brewer lives down the street from the triple shooting. The sound of gunshots isn’t how he expected his July 4th celebration to end.

“Last night was definitely different," Brewer said. "[I've] never seen it that bad.”

Chief Drew said investigators are busy as they work to understand what led to gunfire in each of these incidents.

“We had a bad last 12 hours," Chief Drew said. "We stayed focused. I want to make sure these detectives stay motivated. I want the city to know that we’re not going anywhere. I want the business owners to know that we’re not going anywhere but we need their help.”