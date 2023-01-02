Norfolk police investigate Walker Avenue shooting that left man dead

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Walker Avenue, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man died after he was shot in the Berkley section of Norfolk Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Walker Avenue, according to the Norfolk Police Department. Dispatchers got the call shortly after 4 p.m.

When first responders got there, they found Tony Williams, 52, and took him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The police department didn't share information about what led to the shooting or if it is looking for any suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through P3 Tips.