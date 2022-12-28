Man found dead from gunshot wound in Portsmouth, police say

The Portsmouth Police Department identified the man as Corey J. Harris, 37, who was found in the 2700 block of Watts Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was found dead in Portsmouth Tuesday evening after a shooting outside of a convenience store, police said.

The Portsmouth Police Department identified the man as Corey Harris, 37, who was found in the 2700 block of Watts Avenue after 6:10 p.m.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near the Quick Shop in the 2600 block of Columbus Avenue, down the street from where Harris was found.

The department said the shooting is considered an isolated incident and that police aren't looking for any suspects right now.

Anyone who knows anything about what happened is asked to reach out to the police department at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also submit an anonymous tip through P3Tips or the Crime Line's website.