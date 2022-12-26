Portsmouth police investigate deadly shooting on Allard Road

That's a small street near Victory Boulevard, across from the Bide-A-Wee Golf Course.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot to death Christmas night on Allard Road in Portsmouth.

Police say they got the first calls about the shooting a few minutes after 11 p.m.

Investigators didn't share any other details about the crime, but reporters at the scene saw police officers focusing their attention outside, to the side of the home.

There's no suspect information available for this shooting, yet.