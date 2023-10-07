Man killed in shooting on Hollister Avenue in Norfolk, police say

The victim was identified as Jalanu L. Colbert, 28.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man died Sunday, days after he was shot in the Broad Creek area of Norfolk, police said.

The shooting happened July 3 near 2900 Hollister Avenue, which is between Virginia Beach Boulevard and Princess Anne Road in Norfolk.

Police responded shortly after 10 p.m. that day for a report of a gunshot disturbance and found a man who had been shot several times.

Medics took the man to a hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries, but he later succumbed. He was identified as Jalanu L. Colbert, 28.

The Norfolk Police Department didn't share any information about what led to the shooting or any possible suspects. It is being investigated.