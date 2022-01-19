Boy suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot in Portsmouth

A crime scene was found near Manor High School, although police said it was not on campus and school had already dismissed for the day.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A boy walked into a Portsmouth hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound on Wednesday afternoon, Portsmouth Police said.

Investigators said he arrived at the hospital just after 3 p.m. A crime scene was found near Manor High School, although police stressed that it was not on campus, and that school had already been dismissed for the day at the time of the shooting.

Authorities have not released the victim's name or age at this time. There's also no word on any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

By 13News Now's count, the victim is the 13th person to be shot in Portsmouth since 2022 began.