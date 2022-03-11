x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man seriously hurt after shooting near Edison Ave. in Portsmouth, police investigating

Shortly before 6 a.m., police were still working at the scene.

More Videos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a shooting left a man seriously hurt Thursday morning. 

According to dispatch, a call about the shooting, which happened near the 200 block of Edison Avenue, came in at 2:28 a.m. 

When police arrived, they found the man and took him to the hospital. His name and condition aren't known at this time. 

Shortly before 6 a.m., police were still working at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out