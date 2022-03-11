Man seriously hurt after shooting near Edison Ave. in Portsmouth, police investigating

Shortly before 6 a.m., police were still working at the scene.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a shooting left a man seriously hurt Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, a call about the shooting, which happened near the 200 block of Edison Avenue, came in at 2:28 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the man and took him to the hospital. His name and condition aren't known at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.