Newport News

Teen shot in Newport News

The Newport News Police Department said a call about gunshots came in just before 1 p.m.
Credit: 13News Now

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot in Newport News Sunday just before 1 p.m.. the Newport News Police Department said. 

Somebody called the department saying they had heard gunshots, and after canvassing the 400 block of Manor Road, officers found a teenager who had been shot multiple times. 

The teenage boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered to be life threatening, the department said.

No further information was released on the situation, and the investigation was ongoing Sunday afternoon. 

Anybody with information on the situation was encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. 

