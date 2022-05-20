Man seriously hurt in gas station shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a Suffolk shooting at a gas station near the downtown area Friday morning.
Officials from the city's dispatch services said the first call about the shooting came in ten minutes before 1 a.m.
Police officers rushed out to the 600 block of E. Washington Street, to a Ding Wing market, where they found a 29-year-old man who was hurt.
Medics took him to a hospital. Officials said his injuries were potentially life-threatening.
If you know anything that could help investigators, call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.