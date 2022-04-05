Man seriously injured in shooting in Riverview part of Norfolk, police say

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the incident happened inside a 7-Eleven store on Granby Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said a man was seriously injured after being shot in the Riverview part of the city Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened inside the 7-Eleven store located at 3800 Granby Street. The police department said the report came in around 1:30 p.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police department hasn't shared information about a possible suspect(s) or what could have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.