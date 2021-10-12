Man seriously injured after shooting near Ocean View neighborhood in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 10, 2021.
Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
According to a tweet, the shooting happened in the 9600 block of Duffy's Lane around 12:40 p.m. This is near the Ocean View neighborhood.
The male victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on his condition at this time, and there is not yet any suspect information.
If you have any information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip here.