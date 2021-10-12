Man seriously injured after shooting near Ocean View neighborhood in Norfolk, police say

According to a tweet, the shooting happened in the 9600 block of Duffy's Lane around 12:40 p.m.

Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to a tweet, the shooting happened in the 9600 block of Duffy's Lane around 12:40 p.m. This is near the Ocean View neighborhood.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 9600 block of Duffy’s Lane. A male was transported to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Call time was around 12:40 p.m. Submit a tip https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/gifPAqt2Nv — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 18, 2021

The male victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on his condition at this time, and there is not yet any suspect information.