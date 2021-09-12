Police investigate shooting into home in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 9, 2021.
The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting into a home this morning.
Emergency personnel received the call at 9:08 a.m. that the incident had happened in the 300 block of Hill Street, according to a release.
There is no suspect information at this time, and no one was injured.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCk-U-Up or Suffolk Police at 757-923-2350. You can also submit an anonymous online tip here.