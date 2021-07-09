Man shot to death in car in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired September 7, 2021.
The Portsmouth Police Department said a man died in a shooting near Jefferson Park on Monday afternoon.
The department is investigating after officers found Victor Green, 36, shot to death inside a gray Infiniti.
That was around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 13, in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.
Police haven't shared any details about what might have happened leading up to the shooting and didn't share any suspect information.
If you know anything about this crime that might help police, please call the department at 757-393-8536 or the area Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.