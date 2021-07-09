Man shot to death in car in Portsmouth

The department is investigating after officers found Victor Green, 36, shot to death inside a gray Infiniti.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired September 7, 2021.

The Portsmouth Police Department said a man died in a shooting near Jefferson Park on Monday afternoon.

The department is investigating after officers found Victor Green, 36, shot to death inside a gray Infiniti.

That was around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 13, in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.

Police haven't shared any details about what might have happened leading up to the shooting and didn't share any suspect information.